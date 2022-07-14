JUST IN: Court sentences Baba Ijesha to 16yrs imprisonment over sexual assault

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has convicted embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly called Baba Ijesha, to 16years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor in Lagos State.

The actor was sentenced by the court after being found guilty of four of the six-count charges bordering on indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration, that was brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, which proffered the charges against the actor, argued that the offences contravene Section 135, 137, 261, 202, 262 and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015, which stipulates life imprisonment for offenders.

When the charges were read before the actor, he pleaded not guilty to all the counts. However, a Closed-Circuit Television video recording detailing his relationship with the victim said to be a minor was played in court.

Delivering judgement on Thursday, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a two-hour judgement, convicted Baba Ijesha of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

The judge further stated that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty of all the charges brought against him.

Taiwo, however, discharged and acquitted him of counts one and count six, which were: sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

It would be recalled that the defendant was arraigned on June 24, 2021, after his colleague accused him of molesting her foster child after leaving both other them in the house.

