JUST IN: Court sacks Ebonyi Gov., deputy, 15 lawmakers over defection to APC

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, his deputy, Eric Igwe, and 15 lawmakers to vacate their seats for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after winning the gubernatorial seat.

The court said that the governor, the deputy, and the lawmakers won the election in March 2019 on the platform of PDP and not the APC where they currently belong to.

According to the court, the defections were unlawful and that having abandoned that political party on which platform they stood election, they could no longer occupy the seats.

In the ruling on Tuesday, the court stressed that the governor, his deputy as well as the lawmakers could not have transferred the mandate of the PDP to the APC, the party that opposed them during the poll.

Citing section 221 of the constitution, Justice Inyang Ekwo, who presided over the case, ordered the PDP to immediately send names of replacements to INEC so that fresh elections could be conducted in the state.

Justice Ekwo also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should cease recognising Umahi and Igwe as well as the lawmakers as the governor and deputy governor and representatives of their various constituencies across the state.

Delivering judgement in the case brought before it, the presiding judge, Justice ordered the governor and his deputy to vacate office, adding that their defection was illegal, null, and unconstitutional.

He ordered INEC to receive names of candidates from the PDP to replace Umahi and Igwe, as the governor and the deputy governor for the state.

The governor and his deputy defected from the PDP on whose platform they were elected into office in the 2015 and 2019 general elections to the APC.

Determined to reclaim its mandate, the PDP sued the Umahi, Igwe, the APC and INEC, stressing that its mandate was stolen by the incumbent administration in the state.

The court noted that the crux of the matter was the defection of the 3rd and 4th from the PDP to the APC, adding that the averments of the 3rd and 4th Defendants did not address the issue of defection rightly and frontally but rather resorted to general denial to affidavit evidence.

Justice Ekwo said the depositions of the 3rd and 4th Defendants in their counter affidavit were “evasive and insufficient” to competently challenge the Plaintiff’s originating process.

It was the opinion of the court that the “Immunity Clause” in section 308 of the Constitution is not absolute and ruled that “Section 308 is a veritable constitutional shield” and not for political reasons.

Justice Inyang said Umahi and Igwe did not controvert the deposition that total votes scored in an election belong to a political party and not the candidates.

He stated that evidence showed that the 2nd defendant (APC) contested the Ebonyi State Governorship election held in March 2019, with its own candidates.

“It can be noted that the Constitution does not deal with the issue of defection lightly. The 3rd and 4th Defendants cannot transfer the votes and victory of Plaintiff on March 9, 2019, to the APC. Office of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi state belongs to the PDP.

“The option for Umahi and Igwe is to vacate office and wait for next election to contest election under the platform of its new party,” the court declared.

The court said the act of the APC, Umahi, and his deputy is aimed at dismantling the 1999 Constitution, declaring that the democratic system operated in Nigeria, the plaintiff won the majority of votes during the election and is entitled to enjoy same till the end of the tenure of office for which the election was made.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

