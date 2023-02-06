JUST IN: Court restricts Buhari, CBN from postponing currency swap deadline

A Federal High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has stopped President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as 27 commercial banks from suspending or interfering with the February 10 currency redesign terminal date.

The court, meanwhile, ordered that any of the commercial banks found hoarding the N200, N500, and N1,000 redesigned notes would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law of the country.

Justice Eneojo Eneche gave the order on Monday after reviewing the suit brought before the court by four applicants, asking that the date fixed by the apex bank for the currency swap be maintained.

The applicants were four political parties and they were Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and National Rescue Movement (NRM).

Eneche’s order came after the Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara Governments dragged the Federal Government before a court in Abuja, asking that the deadline be postponed due to the challenges confronted by Nigerians.

Buhari, it would be recalled had last year, approved the redesign of the banknotes. The move has, however, created hardship among Nigerians who have struggled to lay hands on the new notes as the February 10th deadline for the currency swap inches closer.

In the wake of the naira swap crisis, the CBN maintained it would not extend the deadline.

The recent CBN policy has been met with polarising views as some have expressed support for the apex bank’s decision, while many others have kicked against it as insensitive to the average Nigerian.

On the one hand, some critics of the directive have accused the CBN of deceiving the President to accept currency swap.

