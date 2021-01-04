Just In: Court remands Sowore, four others over unlawful assembly

A Magistrate Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has remanded the publisher of an online news medium, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, and four others for allegedly engaging in unlawful assembly, attempting to incite others against the government, and for criminal conspiracy in the country.

Sowore and the four others arraigned by Nigerian Police for participating at a #CrossoverWithProtest which took place on the eve of New Year have been remanded in Kuje prison after their arrest at Gudu junction in Abuja and detained four night.

At the sitting on Monday, Magistrate Taye Maibel, ruled that the defendants be remanded pending when their counsel from Femi Falana Chambers, identified as Barrister Marshal, would have properly applied for bail.

The lawyer to the law enforcement agency, J. C. Idachaba, alleged that Sowore and other activists were arrested for disturbing the peace of the nation with their demonstration.

When the charges were read before the activists, they pleaded not guilty and argued that the allegations made by the law enforcement agency were not true.

The Police counsel further told the court that the police would need more time to investigate, hence the defendants be remanded in custody or prison until the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.

Marshal, however, said all the defendants are entitled to bail and should be granted in the interest of justice, saying, Sowore and others should be granted bail.