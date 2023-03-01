JUST IN: Court remands Reps majority leader linked to Kano election violence

A magistrate court sitting in Noman’s land, Kano State, has remanded House of Representatives Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa, for allegedly engaging in electoral violence during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The court sent the lawmaker to prison and adjourned the case till Tuesday, March 7th, when hearing on his bail application before it would be argued.

Doguwa was remanded Senior Magistrate, Ibrahim Yola, on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after his arrest at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport while en route Abuja, to attend plenary with other lawmakers at the Green Chamber.

The lawmaker was standing trial on several offenses including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of firearms, mischief, and public disturbance.

As gathered, the arson recorded at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and other violence recorded in his constituency, Doguwa/Tudun Wada, was said to have been allegedly perpetrated by him and the lawmaker’s supporters.

The actions by the lawmaker and his supporters were said to have resulted in death of atleast three persons and the destruction of property worth millions of Naira.

Doguwa was arraigned before the court by the Kano Police Command after extending its investigations on the attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

MORE DETAILS SOON

