Report on Interest
under logo

Nigeria varsity certificate: Meal ticket or breakthrough…

The Guild

Nigeria lost $157.5bn to illicit financial flows in 10…

The Guild

Lagos Govt. sensitize worshipers on coronavirus prevention,…

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

JUST IN: Court remands Reps majority leader linked to Kano election violence

Abubakar Zaharadeen, Kano

By The Guild

A magistrate court sitting in Noman’s land, Kano State, has remanded House of Representatives Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa, for allegedly engaging in electoral violence during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The court sent the lawmaker to prison and adjourned the case till Tuesday, March 7th, when hearing on his bail application before it would be argued.

Doguwa was remanded Senior Magistrate, Ibrahim Yola, on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after his arrest at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport while en route Abuja, to attend plenary with other lawmakers at the Green Chamber.

The lawmaker was standing trial on several offenses including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of firearms, mischief, and public disturbance.

As gathered, the arson recorded at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and other violence recorded in his constituency, Doguwa/Tudun Wada, was said to have been allegedly perpetrated by him and the lawmaker’s supporters.

The actions by the lawmaker and his supporters were said to have resulted in death of atleast three persons and the destruction of property worth millions of Naira.

Doguwa was arraigned before the court by the Kano Police Command after extending its investigations on the attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

 

 

 

The Guild 8539 posts 12 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: