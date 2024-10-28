JUST IN: Court remands Policeman over Enugu musician’s death

A magistrate court in Enugu State has sent a Police Inspector, Ozonwanji Joseph, to prison pending legal advice on his alleged murder of a traditional musician, Chikezie Nwamba, in the state.

The court ordered that the former officer be remanded in the Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre until November 12, 2024 when the case would be coming up.

Before the date, the court ruled that the case file of the former law enforcement officer should be transferred to the Attorney General of Enugu State for further judicial action.

The court gave the ruling on Monday after the policeman was arraigned before it over the musician’s murder in the state.

After the court ruling, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, extended his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the deceased artiste in the state.

Meanwhile, Uzuegbu expressed gratitude to the government, people of Enugu State, and the public for their support throughout the case.

Kanayo reemphasized that the Nigeria Police Force remains a disciplined government agency, assuring that under his leadership, the Command will continue to hold all erring officers accountable for their actions.