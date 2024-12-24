32.6 C
Lagos
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
spot_img
National

Just in: Court remands Ooni ex-wife, two others over Ibadan stampede

0
8

A Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo state has remanded the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s former wife, Naomi, and two others for organizing a funfair event that resulted in the death of 35 minors.

Naomi, alongside the owner of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, and the school’s principal, Fasasi Abdulahi, were remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre following their arraignment over the tragedy that occurred at the Islamic High School, Orita Basorun.

As gathered, five other persons who were arrested in connection with the event were granted freedom on Monday.

Those released from custody include Genesis Christopher (24), Tanimowo Moruf (52), Anisolaja Olabode (42), Idowu Ibrahim (35), and Abiola Oluwatimilehin (25).

Previous article
JUST IN: Dele Farotimi regains freedom after meeting bail conditions

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.