JUST IN: Court remands Ooni ex-wife, Oriyomi Hamzat, others over Ibadan stampede

A Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo state has remanded the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s former wife, Naomi, and two others for organizing a funfair event that resulted in the death of 35 minors.

Naomi, alongside the owner of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, and the school’s principal, Fasasi Abdulahi, were remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre following their arraignment over the tragedy that occurred at the Islamic High School, Orita Basorun.

As gathered, five other persons who were arrested in connection with the event were granted freedom on Monday.

Those released from custody include Genesis Christopher (24), Tanimowo Moruf (52), Anisolaja Olabode (42), Idowu Ibrahim (35), and Abiola Oluwatimilehin (25).