JUST IN: Court remands NURTW chieftain linked to dispatch rider’s death

The Magistrate court sitting in Ebutte Metta axis of Lagos has remanded a chieftain of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Shamusideen Oladiti, popularly called Shamelon, who was alleged to have killed a dispatch rider in the Lagos Island axis of the state.

After remanding him, the court ordered that his case file be forwarded to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice over the suit that has attracted public attention after a video of the alleged assault went viral.

Aside from that, the court on Tuesday adjourned the suit brought against the NURTW chieftain to October 28, 2025, when it would have received the DPP’s legal advice on the alleged murder case.

The 55-year-old Oladiti was docked by the Lagos Police Command on a three-count charge of unlawful homicide, conspiracy, and grievous assault, allegedly perpetrated against dispatch riders in the Lagos Island axis of the state.

The charges stem from a violent attack on August 27 at Lewis Street, Lagos Island, where he allegedly beat Imam Ramon with repeated fist blows.

Ramon was said to have later died from the injuries sustained after the alleged assault at Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina.

The defendant was further accused of conspiring with others still at large to commit a felony on September 17, and of separately assaulting another victim, Omale Samuel, inflicting grievous harm.

Although the charges were read in court, Oladiti’s plea was not taken after the Prosecutor, SP Anthony Iyeye of the Legal/Prosecution Section, Panti, Yaba, led the law enforcement agency, along with ASP Johnson Olumuyiwa of D27 SCID, Yaba.