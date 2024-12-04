JUST IN: Court remands lawyer for alleged defamation against Afe Babalola

A popular lawyer and human right activist, Dele Farotimi, has been remanded in prison by a Magistrate court sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State for allegedly defaming a renowned legal practitioner, Afe Babalola.

Farotimi was remanded 24 hours after his arrest in Lagos by the police and whisked to Ekiti state where he was arraigned before court over the allegations made against Babalola, the founder of the Afe Babalola University.

The activist, who was arrested at his chamber in Lagos by officers from the Ekiti State Police Command, was arraigned for allegedly publishing a book titled “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System,” in which he alleged that Babalola corrupted the Judiciary and procured judgements in the Supreme Court, thereby exposing him to hatred, contempt, ridicule, and damage to his hard-earned career.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, the suspect, Dele Farotimi, pleaded not guilty to all the sixteen count charge leveled against him.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun remanded the suspect in prison custody and adjourned hearing till December 10.

The Police prosecutor, Samson Osun, requested that Farotimi be remanded in prison custody pending further investigation and it’s outcome for the maintenance of security in the country.

Counsel to the defendant, Dayo Akeredolu opposed the remand call and pleaded with the court to admit the defendant to bail on very liberal terms and on self recognisance because the case at hand is bailable and the suspect is a known figure who is not constituting any threat.