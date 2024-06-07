JUST IN: Court remands Lagos woman abusing girl child in viral video

The Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba axis of Lagos has remanded a 32-year-old woman, Funmi Faith, for allegedly abusing a female child under her custody in Agbado-Oke Odo axis of the state.

It added that Faith will remain in correction centre pending issuance of legal advice by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) on the case.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government through the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has disclosed that the survivor (the child) has been placed under its custody for better protection.

During the court sitting on Friday, barely two days after her arrest, Magistrate Owolabi said that the legal advice is necessary considering the status of the case before the court.

As gathered, the response from DPP on the case will determine progress on the case.

In a statement released by the Head Public Affairs Unit, Lagos DSVA, Adejoke Ladenegan-Oginni, the agency stated that the child has been placed under the care of the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

It noted that the move was to ensure that she receives proper care and shelter, to assist the survivor get over the pain she may have suffered while under the suspect’s care.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Government remains committed to protecting the rights and well-being of children and will continue to work diligently to ensure justice is served in this case.

“We encourage residents to speak up and report cases like these when they occur through our toll free number 08000333333”.

It would be recalled that Faith act came to light after a social media account user shared the video asking for help rescuing a female child who was being maltreated.

A voice in the video condemned the treatment as “dehumanising” and appealed to the Lagos State government for intervention. The voice said, “Mummy Mariam this is bad, It is dehumanising. You can’t treat this girl like this.