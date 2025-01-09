JUST IN: Court remands Lagos teacher for assaulting toddler

A 45-year-old teacher of Christ-Mitots international school, Stella Nwadigbo, has been remanded by a Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba, for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old child in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Nwadigbo, who was suspended by the school management following public outcry, was remanded by the court at Kirikiri Correctional Facility pending the next hearing on February 18, 2025.

The teacher was remanded on Thursday after the Police arraigned her for beating a pupil who was unable to write numbers 16 and 61 during school hours.

The incident, which was captured in a viral video, drew widespread condemnation from members of the public, leading to Nwadigbo’s arrest by the Family Support Unit of Ikorodu Police Division on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the suspect was transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command Headquarters for further investigation.

“The victim was taken to a medical facility for adequate attention, and the suspect was promptly arraigned in court following preliminary inquiries,” the statement read.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olanrewaju Ishola, commended residents for alerting authorities and assured the public of the Command’s commitment to ensuring justice and safeguarding children.