Following his arrest and extradition to Nigeria, the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has ordered that a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, be remanded in prison till the end of his trial.

The order followed an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through its counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, seeking the remand of the defendant until such time trial ends.

Details shortly…