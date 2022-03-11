JUST IN: Court remands BRT driver link to Bamishe’s tragic death

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba axis of Lagos State has remanded a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice, who was alleged to have been involved in the actions that resulted in the death of his passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

The court has ruled that Nice be remanded for another 30 days pending conclusion of ongoing investigations to unravel other perpetrators involved in the murder of Oluwabamise, a young fashion designer, that was believed to be on the run after the driver’s arrest.

Ruling on arraignment of the driver, Magistrate Omobola Salawu said that the remand of Nice would also allow the Police receive legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Before Magistrate Salawu adjourned the case to April 11, 2022, the officer in charge of legal for the Lagos Police Command, Yetunde Cardoso, had filed the remand application and it was premised on a four-count charge bordering on alleged murder, sexual assault, misconduct, and interference with a corpse.

Outside the court, the counsel to the Ayanwola family, Ayo Ademiluyi condemned the alleged refusal of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to pay a condolence visit to the grieving family.

“Lagos State Government is the franchisor of the franchise agreement of the Bus Rapid Transport which the Lagos Bus Services Ltd is executing. We also want to say that the Lagos Bus Service Ltd has a corporate criminal liability hanging on its neck in this case.”

“We want to call on the Inspector General and the Commissioner of Police to move swiftly to arrest the Managing Director of Lagos Bus Services Ltd and all its top directors within the next 24 hours,” said the lawyer.

