JUST IN: Court remand Kanu’s brother, lawyer, others for breaching order

Aloy Ejimakor, lead counsel in the case involving detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) head Nnamdi Kanu, along with 12 others, including Emmanuel Kanu, brother of the separatist leader, has been remanded by a Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory for allegedly breaching court orders.

They were remanded at Kuje Prison less than 24 hours after their arrest during the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow# protest, organized by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing treason charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to the Force spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, the protesters were apprehended for violating court orders that restricted demonstrations on certain roads, particularly those leading to key government buildings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Hundeyin stated that the protesters attempted to approach Aso Villa, in clear violation of the court order banning protests near the Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way, which led to their arrest.

In an update issued by Sowore on Tuesday from the Kuje Magistrate Court where they were arraigned, it was confirmed that the group will remain in custody until the next hearing on Friday, October 24th.

“Today, we proceeded to the Kuje Magistrate Court, where the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of IGP Kayode Egbetokun, hastily arraigned Nnamdi Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, his brother Fineboy, and 11 others,” Sowore said.

“However, the Magistrate had already remanded them to Kuje Prison until Friday, before their attorneys arrived at the court. #FreeNnamdiKanuNow”

