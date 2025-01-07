JUST IN: Court rejects Ooni’s ex-wife, others bail request over Ibadan stampede

A High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has rejected the bail application brought before it by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s former wife, Naomi, and others remanded over the stampede that resulted in the death of over 30 children during a funfair organized to assist families celebrate the 2024 Yuletide season in the state.

Others seeking bail, whose applications were not granted by the court, were the owner of a prominent indigenous radio station, Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, and the Principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Abdullahi Fasasi.

Rather than grant the bail application by the defendants, the court adjourned the proceedings after the Oyo State Government counsel kicked against Naomi, Hamzat, and others’ requests brought before Justice Kamorudeen Olawoyin.

On Tuesday during the proceedings, Justice Olawoyin ruled that the court will on Monday, January 13, 2025, decide on the bail applications brought before it by the defendants.

They were remanded in the Agodi correctional center following a deadly stampede that occurred in Ibadan on December 18, which has attracted global attention.

