JUST IN: Court rejects Kanu’s bail application for abusing privileges

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed bail applications brought before it by the detained leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for abusing privileges accorded him previously.

The court, meanwhile, advised the applicant to approach the Court of Appeal on the issue of bail, should he feel aggrieved by the decision of the court.

Ruling on the application on Tuesday, Justice Binta Nyako, said that the suit was a gross abuse of the court process and an attempt to continue to litigate on issues that have already been ruled on.

Nyako stated that since the ruling in July 2017 when Kanu was granted bail till date, the suit has suffered 15 adjournments and the matter has yet to enter a substantive hearing.

She added that she was not satisfied with the reason the IPOB leader gave for his failure to appear in court for the continuation of his trial.

According to her, the records of the court showed that Kanu was represented by his lawyer on the day his bail was revoked, likewise his sureties and he has never been denied a fair hearing.

Nyako held that a court could vacate a previous order when confronted with a cogent and verifiable reason.

“In the instant case, I have not been given any, neither have I been given any reason to set aside the order,” the judged added.

She insisted that the IPOB leader must explain the reason why he breached the previous bail that was given to him before he could enjoy another favourable discretion from it.

Tuesday’s ruling comes three months after the court declined to release the embattled IPOB leader on bail on March 18.

