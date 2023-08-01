JUST IN: Court postpones verdict on suit against Tinubu’s victory

After listening to arguments against outcome of the 2023 presidential election that brought President Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) has reserved judgement in a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, asking that the court upturns results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

The court ruled that a proper date would be communicated to parties involved in the case brought before it.

Atiku, who polled the second highest score during the poll, challenge outcome of the February 25 presidential election, alleging that INEC declaration was inaccurate as well as Tinubu’s not been eligible to contest the poll and that the judges declare him the authentic successor of former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

A five-member of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani made the ruling on Tuesday after listening to Atiku, who was present during the proceedings, through his counsels.

Earlier, the court observed the adoption of final written addresses by parties in the petition against the victory of President Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

