JUST IN: Court postpones NHIS former boss arraignment over amended charges

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has postponed the arraignment of the former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, over the prosecutor’s appeal to amend charges against him before the court.

It further ruled that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the approved date.

Yusuf was arraigned before the Abuja court barely 24 hours after he was apprehended by the anti-graft agency over corruption allegations during his tenure as NHIS boss.

Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu postponed the arraignment on Thursday after granting the anti-graft agency’s request to amend the charges before the court.

To ensure speedy administration of justice, Nwecheonwu rescheduled the NHIS former boss’s arraignment on fraud allegations to February 3, 2025.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Isah Haruna, who held brief for the lead defence counsel, O.I.Habeeb, appealed for bail considering Yusuf’s status.

However, Habeeb’s application was turned down by the court on account of the defendant’s deferred arraignment.