JUST IN: Court orders striking doctors to resume work

The National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has ordered the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend their ongoing nationwide strike and resume work immediately.

It also directed all parties including the Federal Ministry of Labour and productivity, to suspend all forms of hostilities and maintain the status quo, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court gave the ruling on Monday after considering the grounds of the application filed by the Federal Government before it on the actions of the medical experts across the country.

A NIC judge, Justice John Targema, who gave the ruling, explained that the judgement was given after a thorough assessment of the applications filed by the government against its workers on the impact their industrial action was having on the public that rely on them for medical services.

Before adjourning the case to next month, September 15th, Targema said: “It is hereby ordered that claimant/applicant and the defendant/respondent suspend all forms of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”.

The judge, as quoted in the order paper signed by a registrar at the court, Diana Eko, hinted that next month, the court would be hearing motions before it and that they would be addressed on their order of merit.

Justice Targema, who also weighed the submissions and arguments of counsels, ordered that a hearing notice be issued, and other processes should be served on the defendant, including the originating summons.

He also directed that the proof of service should be kept in the case file before the next adjourned date when the hearing of all parties were expected to commence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

