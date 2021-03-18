JUST IN: Court orders INEC to certify Ararume Imo-North by-election winner

The Federal High Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has ordered Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Imo North Senatorial By-election and issue him a certificate of return.

It added that the electoral umpire should issue the certificate to Ararume within 72 hours, to hasten his swearing-in as the elected lawmaker for the senatorial district at the National Assembly.

Delivering a ruling on a suit presented before the court on the crisis that had continued to trail the by-election held on December 5th, 2020, Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Thursday, ruled that since INEC declared APC winner of the election, it would be incorrect for the authentic candidate to be denied his fundamental rights.

Justice Taiwo added that since Ararume was the APC certified candidate, although not allowed to contest the by-election by the party, the Commission should issue the certificate to him without further delay.

