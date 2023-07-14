JUST IN: Court orders DSS to release Emefiele immediately

The court further granted an injunction restraining the DSS from arresting, detaining, or interfering with Emefiele’s personal liberty and freedom of movement.

Barely 24 hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) sued the Suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, another court has ordered that he should be released immediately.

The court, a Federal High Court in Abuja, voided the arrest and continued detention of Emefiele by the DSS, describing the security agency’s action as unconstitutional.

In a ruling on Friday, Justice Bello Kawu held that the arrest, detention and interrogation of Emefiele was in violation of the subsisting judgment and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan.

Kawu also made an order setting aside any warrant of arrest obtained or procured by the DSS DSS for the arrest of Emefiele in connection with the allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering, threat to national security before any court.

The court further granted an injunction restraining the respondents, particularly the DSS from arresting, detaining, or interfering with Mr. Emefiele’s personal liberty and freedom of movement.

The court finally granted an order of injunction directing and mandating the Respondents, particularly the DSS to forthwith release and Mr. Emefiele from any arrest or detention.

Emefiele, through his Counsel, Peter Abang, had asked the court to set aside and nullify the arrest and detention of the Applicant for being illegal and a nullity in view of the subsisting judgment by another court delivered on 29th December, 2022.

