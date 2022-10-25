Report on Interest
JUST IN: Court nullifies Rivers APC primaries over irregularities

By News Desk

By The Guild

Hopes of Rivers chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to have candidates winning elective offices during 2023 election may have been dashed after a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital nullified primaries conducted by the party for upcoming poll over irregularities.

The court ruled that the major opposition party in Rivers conducted its primaries with a delegate list that was different from what was approved by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) for the exercise.

MORE DETAILS SOON
