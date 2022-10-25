JUST IN: Court nullifies Rivers APC primaries over irregularities

Hopes of Rivers chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to have candidates winning elective offices during 2023 election may have been dashed after a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital nullified primaries conducted by the party for upcoming poll over irregularities.

The court ruled that the major opposition party in Rivers conducted its primaries with a delegate list that was different from what was approved by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) for the exercise.

It ruled on Tuesday after some aggrieved APC members said to be loyal to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate, Magnus Abe, approached the Court, challenging conducts of the primary alleging that they were excluded from the delegate primaries conducted in the State.

MORE DETAILS SOON

