JUST IN: Court lifts suspension on LP national chairman, other Exco members

Leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) may subside after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja lifted the suspension on the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, and other members of executives that were asked to step aside pending suit against their conduct within the opposition party.

The court ruled a stay of execution of the suspension earlier placed on Abure and over two other members of the LP National Working Committee (NWC).

Others were the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu, and National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, from parading themselves as LP national officials,

Justice Hamza Muazu, who had earlier suspended the LP national chairman last month, ruled on the stay of execution pending determination of the appeal filed by the Abure and other suspended party members.

Muazu lifted the suspension on Friday after listening to all parties involve in the suit brought before the court.

The plaintiffs in the case were Martins Esikpali John; Lucky Shaibu; Isah Zekeri; Omogbai Frank; Abokhaiu Aliu; Ayohkaire Lateef; John Elomah and Dr Ayobami Arabambi.

They had in an ex-parte motion, marked M/7082/2023, sought the removal of Abure and the three other national officers of the party which the judge granted order of suspension

Muazu had on April 5 issued an interim injunction stopping Messrs Abure, Ibrahim, Ojukwu and Ms Opara, from parading themselves as national officers of LP.

This was contained in an ex-parte motion, marked M/7082/2023, brought before the court by the eight plaintiffs.

At the sitting on Friday, the defendants told the court that they have a notice of appeal pending at the court of appeal.

After much arguments from parties, the judge granted order for a stay on the suspension.

Friday’s ruling puts a hold on the parade by Acting National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa, who has been struggling to assert his authority on the party since Mr Abure’s travails.

Following the April 5 ex-parte injunction made by Muazu, stopping Messrs Abure, Ibrahim and two other national officials of the party, Alex Ejesieme, had on April 20 argued that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

He had submitted that the matter before the court bordered on the internal affairs of the Labour Party, adding that criminal allegations made by the plaintiffs in the case, could not be ventilated in an origination summon.

The counsel added that the eight plaintiffs that brought the case before the court were not members of the National Executive Council of the party and as such lacked the locus standi to institute the case.

According to him, “Our contention is very clear that those criminal allegations cannot be ventilated in an origination summon.

“The issue of locus standi is there. When you refer to LP’s constitution, the claimants are not members of NEC or the party. They have a duty to present their membership cards to the court which they didn’t.”

While objecting to the preliminary objection raised by the counsel for Mr Abure, counsel for the plaintiffs, George Ibrahim, urged the court to dismiss the same.

According to him, the first to fourth defendants had yet to obey the April 5 order of the court as they were still parading themselves as national officers of the LP.

With the ruling of the court on having jurisdiction to hear the case, its order of April 5 subsists.

The judge then adjourned until today to hear the substantive case.

Earlier, the plaintiffs had informed the court, through their counsel, Ogwu Onoja, that Abure and the three other national officials allegedly forged several documents of the FCT High Court, including receipts, seal and affidavits, to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last general election.

Onoja argued that following their indictment by police investigation, the four people are to be arraigned in court, adding that warrants for their arrest have already been obtained.

