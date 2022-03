A High Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has lifted the order stopping the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), barely a week to the gathering in the country.

The court, while delivering ruling on the convention billed for March 26, relied on the judgement delivered by the Supreme court on Aguma Vs APC), to conclude his ruling on the matter.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook