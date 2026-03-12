JUST IN: Court jails Union Bank ex-boss, two lawyers 1yr for forgery

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, has sentenced a former director at Union Bank, Emmanuel Nwude, and two of his lawyers, Emmanuel Ilechukwu and Rowland Kanu, to one year imprisonment each for forgery and dealing in forfeited property.

Justice Mojisola Dada handed down the sentence after the trio were found guilty following their arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 15-count charge bordering on conspiracy.

The defendants were also accused of forgery, uttering false documents, dealing in forfeited property, attempting to pervert the course of justice, and fabricating evidence.

Nwude and his co-convicts’ journey to prison began after they were accused by the anti-graft agency of allegedly conspiring to forge documents related to a property that Justice Joseph Olubunmi Oyewole of the Lagos State High Court had ordered Nwude to forfeit to his victims.

The forged documents included a Power of Attorney in favour of Mankris Ventures Limited, which purportedly granted the company control over the seized asset.