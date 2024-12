After hours of arguments, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has granted Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, bail on conditions over his alleged involvement in N110 billion money laundering fraud perpetrated during his tenure as the state governor.

Part of the conditions set by the court include N500 million bail with three surgeries who are property owners in Abuja and must deposit his passport to avoid going on any foreign trip without approval of the court.

MORE DETAILS SOON