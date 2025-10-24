JUST IN: Court grants Sowore, Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, 11 others bail

24-hours after being arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police, Magistrate Abubakar Umar Sai’Id of the Magistrate Court in Kuje, Abuja, granted bail to Omoyele Sowore and other protesters, with each granted ₦500,000 bail and two sureties in like sum.

The court also granted bail to Aloy Ejimakor, a member of the legal team representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader’s brother, Prince Kanu, and ten others, each receiving ₦500,000 bail with two sureties.

Others granted bail include Emmanuel Kanu, Joshua Emmanuel, Wilson Anyalewechi, Okere Nnamdi, Clinton Chimeneze, Gabriel Joshua, Isiaka Husseini, Onyekachi Ferdinand, Amadi Prince, Edison Ojisom, Godwill Obioma, and Chima Onuchukwu.

The group was granted bail days after their arrest for contravening court orders that prohibited the #FreeNnamdiKanu protesters from marching on certain roads, particularly those leading to the seat of power in the FCT.

It would be recalled that the #FreeNnamdiKanu pioneer was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

As part of the bail conditions, the magistrate ordered the defendants to provide a verified National Identification Number (NIN).

They were also required to submit three-year tax clearance certificates and valid passports to the court.