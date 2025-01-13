JUST IN: Court grants Ooni ex-wife, Oriyomi bail after weeks in detention

A High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has granted bail to Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s former wife, Naomi, the owner of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, and the Principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Abdullahi Fasasi, after over three weeks in detention over the stampede that claimed 35 children in the state.

They were granted bail after the court a thorough reviewed their bail applications which was previously turned down over sundry issues raised by the state government on the stampede allegations.

In the ruling pronounced by Justice Kamorudeen Olawoyin of the Oyo State High Court, on Monday, the court ruled that granted the media entrepreneur, Oriyomi Hamzat, N10 million bail and required that he provides two sureties in the like sum.

Aside from that, the court further ruled that his organisation, Agidigbo FM, must not broadcast the news on his bail.

The stampede occurred during a funfair organized to assist families particularly their children celebrate the 2024 Yuletide season better than previous years in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON