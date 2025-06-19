JUST IN: Court grants Natasha N50M bail after denying defamation allegation

the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, N50 million bail after denying the defamation allegation levelled against her by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the state former governor, Yahaya Bello.

Aside from that, the court mandated that the lawmaker would be required to provide one surety in like sum and must be a resident of the FCT as well as own a property within the country’s seat of power.

After granting her bail, the judge adjourned the case to September 23, 2025 for trial on the suit which was filled after the lawmaker alleged that her life was under threat and accused the Akpabio, and Bello as the architect of the attacks.

Earlier, the lawmaker was arraigned by the Federal Government before Justice Chizoba Orji of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday on three counts bordering on alleged defamation of Akpabio and Bello.

Security operatives were visible around the court, with the proceeding attended by the lawmaker’s husband, a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili; activist Aisha Yesufu; and numerous supporters.

The government accused the Senator of “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person”, citing Section 391 of the penal code, CAP 89, laws of the federation, 1990. The offence is punishable under Section 392 of the same law.

One of the charges was linked to an allegation by Akpoti-Uduaghan, wherein she accused the Senate President and the former Kogi governor of plotting to assassinate her.

The government accused the Senator of having, in a television interview, made an imputation concerning Akpabio, saying that, “It was part of the meeting, the discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night to eliminate me.

“Let’s ask the Senate President, why in the first instance did he withdraw my security, if not to make me vulnerable to attacks. He then emphasized that I should be killed, but I should be killed in Kogi.

In count two, Akpoti-Uduaghan was accused of “Making an imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person, contrary to Section 391 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990, and punishable under Section 392 of the same Law.

She was also accused of having, on or about March 27, 2025, during a two-way telephone conversation with one Sandra C. Duru in Abuja, made certain imputations concerning Akpabio.