MetroNews

JUST IN: Court grants Naira Marley, Sam Larry bail on conditions

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Multiple awards winning Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley and socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, have been granted bail by a magistrate court sitting in Yaba axis of Lagos State after spending over one month in Lagos Police Command detention.

They were granted bails in the sum of N20 million with three responsible duties each, even as they drop their passports with the police

Aside from that, the magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, on Monday, mandated that they make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

It eiuld be recalled that Naira Marley, Sam Larry and two others were on October 6 arraigned and remanded over their alleged involvement in circumstances surrounding the death of former Marlian Music signee, Olademeji Aloba, popularly called Mohbad.

The Guild 10256 posts 3 comments
