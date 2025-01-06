JUST IN: Court grants N10M bail to nurse cyberbullying Tinubu, others

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N10 million bail to a nurse, Olamide Thomas, who was arraigned over her social media remarks against President Bola Tinubu, his son, Seyi Tinubu, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and others.

Aside from the bail bond, the medical expert, who was denied bail last year, would be required to provide one surety in the same amount before being allowed to go home pending the next adjourned date for trial.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on Monday, approved Thomas’ bail application and said the prosecution did not present concrete evidence that the defendant would jump bail.

“I have carefully examined the affidavit evidence of both the defendant and the complainant,” he said.

Nwite held that where the accused person would not jump bail or interfere with the trial, it is in the interest of justice for the court to grant the bail request.

The judge, who ordered the surety to depose an affidavit of means, also directed the surety to present a three-year tax clearance certificate.

The judge, who ruled that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court, ordered the defendant and the surety to deposit two recent passport photographs with the court registrar, and the address of the surety should be verified.

Meanwhile, the judge consequently adjourned the matter until February 18 for trial.

Nwite had on December 31, 2024, adjourned the matter for ruling after T.J. Aondo, who appeared for Thomas, and lawyer to the prosecution, Victor Okoye, made their submissions for and against the bail application.