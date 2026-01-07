JUST IN: Court grants Malami, wife, son N1.5bn bail

A dramatic turn emerged in the high-profile corruption case involving former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, as court approved a N500 million bail that eased his detention but imposed sweeping restrictions on his movement and assets.

The ruling extends the same relief to Malami’s wife and son, placing the trio, who are expected to pay N1.5 billion, under identical conditions that underscore the gravity of the allegations against them and the court’s resolve to ensure their availability for trial.

The decision was delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, who also demanded two sureties for each defendant, while also scheduling February 17 for the commencement of full trial proceedings.

Nwite, on Wednesday, directed that the sureties must own verifiable landed property in high-value districts of the Federal Capital Territory, including Asokoro, Maitama, or Gwarinpa, noting that the court would not compromise on asset verification.

“All documents submitted will be thoroughly scrutinised by the court registry,” the judge said.

Furthermore, the court ordered Malami and the sureties to deposit their international passports, stressing that none of the defendants may travel outside Nigeria without prior judicial approval.

Each party was also instructed to submit two recent passport photographs and swear affidavits of means to validate their financial standing.

Pending the fulfilment of these conditions, Justice Nwite ruled that Malami should remain in custody at the Kuje Correctional Centre, a directive that equally applies to his co-defendants until all bail requirements are fully perfected.

The bail terms cover Abubakar Malami, his son Abdulaziz Malami, and Hajia Asabe Bashir, identified by prosecutors as an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited, a company allegedly central to the transactions under investigation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had earlier arraigned the defendants on a 16-count charge bordering on money laundering, accusing them of orchestrating a complex scheme to conceal illicit funds through property acquisitions.