JUST IN: Court grants Emefiele bail on conditions

An Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama has granted bail to the detained former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on condition that he would appear before the court on any date approved by the judge in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Aside from that, the court ruled that Emefiele surrenders all his international documents to the most senior Registrar of the court, pending his arraignment.

The court, in a ruling delivered by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, on Wednesday, ordered that he should be released to his three legal counsels who filed an appeal before the court over infringement on the ex-CBN governor’s fundamental human rights.

Adeniyi added that the lawyers should produce Emefiele in court on the date set aside for his planned arraignment, in order to hear the allegations brought to the court against him.

While stressing that it was the refusal of the Economic and Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC) to comply with the order the court made on November 2, that led to the ruling, the judge said: “There must be an end to detention without trial”.

Besides, the court held that it could not allow Emefiele to remain in custody owing to claim of the Federal Government that he would on November 15, be arraigned on a fresh charge.

It held that the claim was speculative as there was nothing to establish that the planned arraignment would hold as scheduled.

More so, the court noted that a purported remand order that FG’s lawyer tendered before it, which was signed by an Abuja Chief Magistrate, bore conflicting dates.

“A very crucial fact that this court cannot overlook is the Applicant’s claim that he has been incarcerated for a period of upward of 151 days without trial,” Justice Adeniyi added.

He held that section 298(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015, empowered the court to make necessary orders, even when there is a remand order against an Applicant.

The ruling followed a fundamental right enforcement suit that the erstwhile CBN boss, who has been in detention for about five months, filed through his team of lawyers led by Matthew Burkaa.

