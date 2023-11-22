JUST IN: Court grants Emefiele bail on conditions

The Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja has granted the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, bail on conditions after his arraignment by the Federal Government on allegations of procurement frauds during his tenure.

Although the ruling was delivered in the absence of the ex-governor who has since been remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre where he would be until the bail applications were perfected.

In the ruling delivered on Wednesday, Justice Hamza Muazu stated that Emefiele must provide two sureties and with the sum of N300 million in like sum.

Aside from that, the judge ruled that the two sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama District, Abuja

Also, the former apex bank governor was mandated by the court to deposit all his travel documents with the court registrar and must remain within the Abuja Municipal Council.

Speaking on his absence, Emefiele’s lawyer, Mathew Burkaa, explained that it was normal for him to be absent since he was already inside the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The ruling came barely four months after the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos granted him bail in the sum of N20 million.

Before this, he was arraigned on a six-count amended charges bordering on alleged procurement of N1.6 billion items which the Emefiele pleaded not guilty to and asked that the court grant him bail.

According to the amended charge sheet, the charges still border on procurement fraud. The Federal Government alleged that Emefiele illegally bought 43 vehicles between 2018 and 2020 worth N1.2 billion. He was also accused of awarding a contract for the procurement of 37 Toyota Hilux Vehicles valued at N854 million.

Count one read, “That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in 2018 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarding a contract for the supply of 37 Toyota Hilux Vehicles at the cost of N854,700,000 only to April1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro is a director and thereby committed an offence.”

In the second count, Emefiele was accused of using his position to corruptly confer an advantage on Yaro, “a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarding a contract for the supply of one Toyota Avalon at the cost of N99,900,000 only to April1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro Director and thereby committed an offence.”

He was also accused of conferring corrupt advantage contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 by awarding a contract for the supply of one Toyota Landcruiser V8 April1616 Investment Ltd., in 2019 at the cost of N73 million.

The fourth count was about a Toyota Landcruiser V8 valued N73,800,000 awarded illegally to April 1616 Investment Ltd.

The Federal Government further accused the former CBN governor of also awarding a contract to Yaro for the supply of two Toyota Hilux Shell Specification Vehicles at the cost of N44,200,000 in 2020.

