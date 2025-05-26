Just In: Court grants Ekiti PDP’s request to organise congress

The High Court sitting in Ikole, Ekiti State, has dismissed a suit filed by some aggrieved members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who had sought to stop the party’s state congress.

The plaintiffs, who challenged the process that produced the ward delegates, had approached the court with an application for an interim injunction to halt the state congress pending the determination of their substantive case.

However, in a ruling delivered on Monday, the court declined the request, describing the application as premature and lacking sufficient grounds to interfere with the party’s internal electoral process at this stage.

With the dismissal of the case, the coast is now clear for the Ekiti PDP to go ahead with its congress as scheduled, a move many within the party see as crucial to rebuilding its internal structure and preparing for future electoral contests.

Reacting to the judgment, a party chieftain who preferred not to be named described the ruling as a victory for due process and the collective will of members, noting that it reflects the judiciary’s respect for internal party democracy.

He added that by allowing the congress to proceed, the court has given the party a chance to put its house in order and work toward unity, which many believe is key to repositioning the PDP in Ekiti State.

Meanwhile, party stakeholders have expressed optimism that the decision will ease existing tensions and foster greater cohesion among members, especially as preparations for the congress intensify.