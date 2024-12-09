JUST IN: Court grants Dele Farotimi bail on conditions

A Federal High Court sitting in Ekiti State has granted a Human right lawyer, Dele Farotimi, a N50 million bail after being accused of defaming a renowned legal practitioner, Afe Babalola, through his new book.

Aside from that, the activist would require a surety in the like sum and someone with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

After granting Farotimi bail, the Judge, Justice Babs Kuewumi, adjourned the case to January 29, 2025, for further hearing on the case.

This development came after the Nigerian police filed fresh charges against Farotimi before the Federal High Court In Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, over allegations of cybercrime.

As gathered, the plot to frustrate the human rights lawyer’s bail application and keep him in remand was said to be reasons for the fresh charges.

Farotimi, known for his advocacy for justice and good governance, had appeared before the court following charges brought against him by Babalola under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

