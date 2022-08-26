JUST IN: Court frees human right lawyer after serving one month contempt punishment

A Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has regained his freedom after the High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, sentenced the legal practitioner to one-month imprisonment for contempt of court.

The human rights lawyer came out of prison one month after he was sent to the correctional centre by the Akwa Ibom Chief Judge, Ekaette Obot, for contempt of court.

Effiong was seen given a heroic welcome march by a team of supporters on Friday at the entrance of the correctional centre in the state, describing his courage as second to none.

The lawyer, who posted a video on his Facebook, Friday morning, captioned it “History will vindicate the just.”

In a statement released on his official social media handle, he noted that the time spent behind bar would not affect his stance on getting judgement for the masses and others.

According to him, I am back, stronger and more determined to confront the forces of oppression and to continue to speak nothing but the hard truth to the faces of the oppressors of our people. I feel sorry for those who thought they can break my spirit by incarcerating me”.

It would be recalled that the legal practitioner was committed to prison on July 27 and served first two weeks of his 30 days sentence at the Ikot Ekpene Custodial Center of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

He was later transferred to Uyo Custodial Centre to serve the remaining days behind the bars for his actions

