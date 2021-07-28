Just In: Court frees El-zakzaky, wife after 4yrs in detention

The Kaduna State High Court has discharged and acquitted the leader of proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, after four years in detention.

Also freed alongside El-zakzaky was his wife, Zeenah, who had been in detention with him throughout the trials.

In his ruling on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kudura, upheld the no-case submission filed by the embattled Shi’ite leader’s lawyer, Femi Falana, arguing that the witnesses presented by the prosecution counsel have not been able to establish any connection between the charges and the accused.

El-Zakzaky and his wife are standing trial in the court for the past four years on an eight-count of alleged culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful Assembly among others levelled against them by the Kaduna state government.

Details shortly…

