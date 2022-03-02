JUST IN: Court ends Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 7yrs marriage

After several weeks of legal battles between reality television star, Kim Kardashian, and his former husband, Kanye West, over-sustaining their marriage, a court sitting in Los Angeles, United States, has ruled that both celebrities could go their separate ways, ending the over seven years marriage.

The court ruled in favour of Kardashian, who approached the court seeking a divorce from the union that started in 2014, against West’s appeal that the case be struck out, to allow out-of-court settlement.

During the court proceedings on Wednesday, Kardashian appeared before the court virtually but the former husband was represented by his lawyer, who brought no objection to the end of the marriage request.

Before the court declaration, West had publicly fought the separation, including with social media posts imploring Kardashian to allow reconciliation.

Kardashian filed for divorce last year after months of press reports about marital strife and as West battled with mental health issues without any improvement.

The reality TV star, in a declaration filed to the court, said: “I am very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so”.

“I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Within the seven years union, the couple had four children: eight-year-old daughter, North, son Saint, who is 6years, daughter Chicago, four years, and two-year-old son, Psalm.

The pair, who began dating in 2012 and married in a lavish ceremony in Italy two years later, rapidly became one of the world’s most instantly recognizable couples.

But their union ran into trouble with reports of bizarre outbursts from Ye, 44, who suffers from bipolar disorder, an ailment that had affected his marriage with the 41-year-old megastar.

