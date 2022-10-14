JUST IN: Court disqualifies Binani as Adamawa APC female guber candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State has disqualified Aishatu Binani from contesting the 2023 governorship candidate on platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over irregularities that occurred during primary.

The court further ruled that there will be no candidate for the APC in the state for the 2023 elections after nullifying the primary that produced her as the only female gubernatorial candidate across the country for next year’s poll.

Justice Abdulazeez Anka, in a judgement delivered on Friday, meanwhile, noted that both petitioner and defendants were free to appeal the ruling before a higher court.

MORE DETAILS SOON

