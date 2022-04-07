JUST IN: Court dismisses suit to declare Ayade’s seat vacant after defection

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to declare the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, seat vacant after defecting to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court stated that Ayade’s defection from one party to another does not warrant the removal of the governor from office in the state.

In the judgement delivered on Thursday, Justice Taiwo Taiwo cited the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Enugu State that faulted the removal of a governor from office on the bases of defection.

The Judge noted that the removal of a sitting governor and his deputy could only be done in line with constitutional provisions which was through impeachment.

He added that under such provisions, the judiciary lacks the power to remove an elected officer particularly a governor in any of the states.

MORE DETAILS SOON

