The Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Akure, the state capital, has upheld the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the November 16 2024 Governorship election in the state.

It upheld the governor’s victory after dismissing the petition filed by the People’s democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Agboola Ajayi, for lacking in merit.

MORE DETAILS SOON