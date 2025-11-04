JUST IN: Court dismisses Mompha, others’ suit against money laundering

A Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has thrown out the suit filed by Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, which sought to challenge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) prosecution against him for alleged money laundering and fraud.

Mompha, a social media personality and businessman, is facing an eight-count charge of money laundering, involving billions of naira, alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

The suit filed by the defendants aimed to halt the EFCC’s investigation and prosecution, citing alleged procedural lapses and seeking to vacate arrest warrants.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Mojisola Dada, on Tuesday, ruled that a prima facie case has been established against Mompha and the co-defendant, meaning the EFCC has presented sufficient evidence at this stage to continue the trial.

The matter has been adjourned to January 27 and 28, 2026, for continuation of hearing.

MORE DETAILS COMING….