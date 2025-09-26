JUST IN: Court dismisses Kanu’s no-case submission plea

The hopes of the legal team representing Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, who believed they had brought the long-running prosecution to a close with their no-case submission, were dashed when a Federal High Court in Abuja rejected the plea in his ongoing trial for alleged terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho ruled that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case, requiring Kanu to respond to the charges.

According to the judge on Friday, the prosecution’s testimony and submitted exhibits raised serious allegations linking the IPOB leader to terrorist activities, which merit a full defence.

He added that Kanu’s claims of extraordinary rendition and other related issues must also be addressed, stressing that the defendant must be granted the opportunity to defend himself in accordance with his constitutional right to a fair hearing.

The court adjourned the proceedings until October 8, 2025, giving both parties time to prepare for the next phase of the trial.

In a separate hearing, Justice James Omotosho directed the President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to assemble a medical team to assess the health condition of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The judge’s decision was prompted by conflicting medical opinions from the Department of State Services (DSS) and Kanu’s private doctors, who gave differing recommendations on his health condition.

Omotosho specified that the team should consist of eight to ten doctors, including a cardiologist, a neurologist, and the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the National Hospital, Abuja.

The panel has been given eight days to submit its report, which will help the court decide whether Kanu should be transferred to the National Hospital for treatment.

Justice Omotosho also instructed the committee to visit the Department of State Services (DSS) medical facility to determine if it is adequately equipped to handle Kanu’s medical needs.

He added that the NMA team is free to use any hospital within Nigeria for its investigation.

