JUST IN: Court dismisses firearm charge against Emefiele

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos dismisses the Federal Government suit on illegal possession of firearm against the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for lacking merit.

Illegal firearms possession suit was struck out by the court after the Federal Government tender an oral application to withdrew the charges against Emefiele.

The court, meanwhile, condemned the Federal Government for filing the suit when there were no adequate evidence against the suspect that was under it’s custody.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, on Thursday, rules that the application filed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), seeking the withdrawal of the case is found in Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA) which empowers him to withdraw the charge.

The judge added that there was no requirement for the application to be in writing before the court.

In allowing the withdrawal of the charge, the judge wondered what good it will do to the defence if the court does not allow the withdrawal.

Oweibo said: “The prosecution has shown that they are not law abiding and have no respect for the court. The court cannot force them. What good will it be for the defendant who is in custody? Of what benefit will it be to keep the file in the court’s docket?

“I believe the proper thing is to allow them withdraw the charge. They can simply abandon it and the court will still have to strike it out for lack of diligent prosecution. The application to withdraw is hereby granted.”

