JUST IN: Court dismisses EFCC’s fraud case against Okorocha

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the fraud case brought against Imo State former governor, Rochas Okorocha, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing the anti-graft allegations as an abuse of judicial process.

The court ruled that the allegations brought against Okorocha were already decided by a court of competent jurisdiction and there was no need for EFCC to file such case again.

The presiding judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, on Friday premised his judgement on the fact that the EFCC had filed a similar charge against the former governor at the Federal high court, which case was decided upon in favour of the former governor.

It would be recalled that the court dismissed a suit against Okorocha last year after listening to all parties involve in the matter.

The EFCC had accused Okorocha of refusing to “honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.”

But Okorocha, who was running for President under the platform of the All Progressives Congress at the time, accused the agency of holding him hostage in his own home.

The EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha.

