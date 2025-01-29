34.2 C
JUST IN: Court dismisses cyber stalking suits against Dele Farotomi

A Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, has dismissed the cyberstalking suit, filed against human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, by the Nigerian Police Force.

The enforcement agency filed the suit following defamation complaints from the founder of Afe Babalola University, Afe Babalola.

The presiding judge, Babs Kuewunmi, dismissed the case on Tuesday after police prosecutor Samson Osobu informed the court that the nominal complainant had decided to discontinue the suit.

This decision came two days after TheGuild press, reported that Babalola had decided to withdraw the defamation suit filed against Farotimi over allegations made in his book.

According to Babalola, the decision was reached after many prominent Nigerians, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, intervened and appealed for the proceedings to be dropped in the interest of peace.

