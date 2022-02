A State High Court sitting in Ikeja axis of Lagos has found Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, popularly called Evans, and two of his accomplices guilty of two counts of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping across the country.

The other two persons found to have been liable of the crime brought before them including Evans by the government were: Uche Amadi, and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu,

MORE DETAILS SOON

