Report on Interest
under logo

German teenagers injure 11yrs Iraqi girl over Hijab

The Guild

Bauchi Govt. confirms first case of Monkey Pox

Esther Kalu

22 states council chairmen, group drum support for Tinubu…

The Guild
PoliticsTop Story

JUST IN: Court declares Akpabio APC candidate for Akwa Ibom senatorial district

By News Desk

By The Guild

Ahead of next year’s election, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and publish name of Akwa Ibom State former governor, Godswill Akpabio, as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for North-West Senatorial District of the state.

The court held that INEC acted illegally for refusing to accept and publish Akpabio’s name even when it was sent to it by the APC as its candidate.

 

Delivering ruling on Thursday, Justice Emeka Nwite declared that the former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs was the authentic candidate since he was certified by the party.

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

The Guild 7388 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: