JUST IN: Court declares Akpabio APC candidate for Akwa Ibom senatorial district

Ahead of next year’s election, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and publish name of Akwa Ibom State former governor, Godswill Akpabio, as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for North-West Senatorial District of the state.

The court held that INEC acted illegally for refusing to accept and publish Akpabio’s name even when it was sent to it by the APC as its candidate.

Delivering ruling on Thursday, Justice Emeka Nwite declared that the former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs was the authentic candidate since he was certified by the party.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

